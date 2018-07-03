Tokyo Women’s University Accepts Men: “Trans Only”

The female-only Ochanomizu Women’s University in Tokyo will accept male students from 2020, as long as the students “identify” as female.

Ochanomizu Women’s University in Tokyo was established in 1875 and has previously only accepted female students. However, the institution’s administrators have decided that from 2020, men who identify as women will be accepted, even if they are classified as male in their official government documents.

The university will be the first female-only higher educational institution in Japan to accept students who are officially not female, logic perhaps not being their strong suite, appropriately enough. It has not yet made clear exactly how potential students will be able to demonstrate that they identify as female.

A press conference has been scheduled for the 9th of July, with the university saying that it will use the event to give further details on planned changes to the admissions system.

The university actively encourages foreign students to attend