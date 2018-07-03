Mitchie M VR Mashup Highly Nostalgic

Vocaloid user Mitchie M composed a new musically astounding creation, this time mashing up numerous classic Vocaloid songs and even utilizing virtual reality to temporarily become Miku, an element that watchers probably wouldn’t have guessed unless told.

The video description clarifies that an Oculus Rift + Touch as well as the program “PlayAniMaker” were used to create it – the musically enchanting video:

Some may no doubt wonder when the choreography of entire dances will end up being transferred to 3D space through the use of VR…