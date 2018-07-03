Fine Wet Pussy Kuroneko Cosplay

The arrival of summer has been a perfect excuse for cosplayers to start breaking out the skimpy bathing suits, with this wondrous woman taking the initiative by dressing up as Ore no Imouto’s Gokou Ruri at the public pool, bound to have fans remembering the coveted anime girl.
6 Comments
-
is kuroneko some kind of entrance exam for cosplayers or why can we not grow past that shit?
-
I’d like to slip and slide with that wet pussy 😉
-
Stop robbing cosplays from Chinese social media, you are supposed to be anti China remember?
-
Must protect.
And screw Kyosuke for dumping her for his own imouto
-
IKR, Kyosuke must be a masochist at heart. Why he would actively prefer his extremely broken biatch of a sister to only slightly broken Koneco is beyond me.
-
Lets be honest, she broke up on her own because of the apparent affection, even though bitchy imouto couldn’t be honest for a long time.
Leave a Comment