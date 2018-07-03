Fine Wet Pussy Kuroneko Cosplay

3 hours ago
by Rift

The arrival of summer has been a perfect excuse for cosplayers to start breaking out the skimpy bathing suits, with this wondrous woman taking the initiative by dressing up as Ore no Imouto’s Gokou Ruri at the public pool, bound to have fans remembering the coveted anime girl.

The moist cosplay:

