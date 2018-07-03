Cinderella Girls Starlight Stage “Played Mostly by 40-Year-Old Men”

Data for consoles and smartphones was divulged by the Japan Online Game Association at a recent “online gaming marketing seminar”, with Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage being one of the mobile titles having its numbers exposed and predictably revealing the game to mostly be played by the oyaji contingent.

According to the data, there are more than 34 million gamers in Japan (if the definition is stretched to include casuals), charts detailed how many women and men play each console and mobile platform – with numbers being per 1,000 people:

As mentioned in the article, smartphone players outnumber PC players 3:1 (as well as the console players); gender breakdowns for certain mobile titles were also provided:

As for Cinderella Girls: Starlight Stage, the male to female ratio was 78.5 to 21.5, this is still better than Million Live: Theaters Days and its 96.3 to 3.7 ratio – the average age was also discovered to be 36.6, with 31.4% of players being men in their 40’s, 22.8% of players being 30-year-old men and 40-year-old women were the most plentiful of any female age group at 8%.

Charts were also provided detailing the apps that users of the mobile games most use, with social media apparently being king: