Million Live Theater Days Event Full of Idol Cheer

In honor of the first anniversary of IdolMaster Million Live: Theater Days, 6 different locations throughout Akihabara are holding special events celebrating both the game and its beautiful fictional idols, likely another means for lonely males to cope whilst lining the pockets of greedy corporations.

Photographs showing off the events:

Exhibits, stamp rallies, in-store narrations by the idols and other festivities that fans will likely go crazy over (if previous stampedes are anything to go by) will all be present – the events will persist until July 16th.