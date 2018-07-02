Mega Man XI Caters to Casuals With Newcomer Mode

New footage for Mega Man XI has not only showed off some of the game’s mechanics and stages but also “newcomer mode”, which gives casuals and entitled millenials the ability to enjoy the game too but without earning their accomplishments by struggling through difficult challenges.

Capcom TV showed off the new footage, showcasing Block Man and Fuse Man’s stages:

Newcomer mode allows players infinite use of Mega Man support character Beat, who saves players that fall into instant-death pits; additionally, instant-death spikes are no longer instant-death and Mega Man can have more than 3 mega buster pellets on-screen at once – and finally, the overheat gauge will build slower and recover more quickly.

Mega Man XI will grace the Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch and PS4 on October 2nd.