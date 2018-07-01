Seiyuu Ayaka Imamura Retires Due to Health Issues

Seiyuu Ayaka Imamura has announced her retirement from voice acting amidst her worsening health, a sad fate for a woman who had only recently started acquiring more prominent roles…

The 24-year-old seiyuu, along with her talent agency, delivered a heartfelt message online announcing her departure – and though it has not been specified what ailment is afflicting the poor woman, she has apparently been suffering since last year.

While most her roles are nameless one-time characters, her most memorable moments might have been as Princess Principal’s Ange, Aria the Scarlet Ammo’s Hina Fuma, Fate/Extra Last Encore’s Misao Amari and Takunomi’s Michiru Amatsuki.