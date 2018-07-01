Pixiv’s VRoid Studio Allows Artists to Instantly “Draw” 3D Models

Artists wishing they could hastily make 3D models for whatever purpose they require can now do so via Pixiv’s upcoming “VRoid Studio”, which allows users to draw and simultaneously generate textures on top of a 3D model at the same time; perfect for beginners but sure to be shunned by experts who require precise control.

VRoid Studio will even let commercial projects generate income without taking a cut – a video demonstrating the program in action:

Pixiv explained that they are creating the program in response to outcry from those in need of a 3D model to either interact with others in VR chat programs or for becoming virtual YouTubers – an open beta is planned for the end of July.