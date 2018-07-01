Jim Carrey “May Be In Live Action Sonic”

Notable western actor and comedian Jim Carrey may soon be recruited into the live action Sonic movie, the man apparently itching to get his hands on the role of franchise villain Dr. Eggman (a role that many would likely agree most suits him).

The source of this information apparently hails from “close to the production”, which revealed that the actor is currently negotiating the role of Dr. Eggman; the film is being written by Pat Casey and Josh Miller and is supposedly a “buddy cop” style of film where Sonic joins forces with a police officer to put a stop to the evil Dr. Eggman.

Sonic will also be a bit of a “delinquent” according to Paramount Pictures president Jim Gianopulos, who had the opportunity to see a short clip of the movie:

“He’s a juvenile delinquent on the adventures in a pretty straight rural environment with a local policeman. It was instantly engaging and it was good enough where you could see where it’s going.”

Sonic aficionados somehow not convinced that the movie will be a complete train-wreck can look forward to its debut on November 15th.