CryptoChips: “Earn Bitcoin Playing Games!”

GMO Internet Group’s cryptocurrency service CryptoChips will allow users to obtain precious Bitcoins by merely playing their games, surely a NEET’s dream come true despite the fact that Bitcoins have become a hard commodity to come by…

Initially announced back in May, GMO Internet Group explained that players who complete missions and achieve high ranks on their games will be awarded with Bitcoins, all with the intent of expanding the company’s cryptocurrency business – Bitcoin will be the first cryptocurrency to be supported, with others likely to follow.

The first game that will be participating in the CryptoChips service is GMO’s “Whimsical War”, a mindless smartphone game revolving around placing units that automatically try to destroy the enemy base:

Bitcoins will be rewarded according to player rankings come August and other titles will soon be introduced on the CryptoChips service as well.