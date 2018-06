Nitroplus mascot Super Sonico has now become a virtual YouTuber, perhaps a rather predictable turn of events considering how well-known she is, but it’s clear that there’s no company not willing to take advantage of the fad to earn a little extra income…

Her first adorable video:

It seems likely the girl will either appeal to the YouTube crowd by playing games and telling stories, or else shill delightfully by testing out and advertising Nitroplus products.