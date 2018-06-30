Not One But Two New Fairy Tail Spin-Off Manga Announced

Fairy Tail creator Hiro Mashima has seemingly been unable to let go of his long-running Fairy Tail series as the man has announced yet another 2 spin-offs, to the joy of its many fans.

The first announced spin-off, tentatively titled Fairy Tail City Hero, will be both drawn and written by Ushio Ando (with Mashima serving as supervisor) and will begin serialization in the fall:

Fairy Tail: Happy no Daibouken is the 2nd series and it will star Fairy Tail character Happy; Kenshiro Sakamoto will be writing and drawing and it will launch sometime soon:

This is in addition to Mashima’s previously announced Fairy Tail sequel spin-off manga (slated to receive new info soon) and the recently launched Eden’s Zero.