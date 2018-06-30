Google Console & Streaming Platform Rumored

Not content with merely censoring and tracking the web, Google are apparently considering how they can do the same to games, in the form of a game streaming service.

According to those who are supposedly informed of their plans, Google is seeking to accomplish 3 main goals: a streaming platform, some form of hardware and the acquisition of game developers, whether it be through recruitment or purchasing them outright.

Google’s endeavors to become part of the (non-mobile) gaming industry has been rumored as far back as 2014, when they were apparently attempting to acquire Twitch but lost out to Amazon – Google’s other attempts include launching an Android-based console like Amazon’s Fire TV (though it never came to fruition) and the successful Niantic who created Pokemon Go (after choosing to become an independent company prior to their success).

Representatives from Google introduced themselves to a myriad of game companies at the Game Developers Conference back in March (as well as E3), their intent supposedly being to measure interest in their streaming platform (apparently code-named “Yeti”) – whether or not they were successful has not been confirmed.

What Google are apparently pursuing – games screen-cast over the Internet from a datacenter and paid for as a subscription – has already been tried several times and roundly rejected by most of the gaming world as being too laggy, ugly or bandwidth intensive, but if any company can successfully start up such a service and then randomly shut it down after a year or two, Google certainly is the one.