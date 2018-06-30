FF7 Remake: “We’re Still Planning The Shinra Building!”

Producer Yoshinori Kitase has been interviewed regarding the Final Fantasy VII remake, and has said that he recently wrote a proposal regarding the top floors of the Shinra Building.

While speaking informally to Dengeki magazine backstage at a Final Fantasy music concert, Yoshinori Kitase, the director of the original Final Fantasy VII and producer of the remake, has said that he has recently been planning the 69th and 70th floors of the Shinra Building personally.

Fans of Final Fantasy VII may remember that the 70-story Shinra Building is reached quite early in the game, before the player leaves Midgar. Considering that the remake was announced three years ago, the fact that even the early parts of the game are still in the planning stages may be concerning to some and may be interpreted as evidence that the game is either in development hell, or that it is to be released in several parts, with the first part focusing on the city of Midgar.