Anti-Itch Medication Ad Recruits Giant Mecha

An animation featuring giant mecha has been used to advertise an anti-itch medication of all things, naturally featuring plenty of hilarious moments and demonstrating the influence that giant robot anime has now come to possess in terms of marketing.

The animation consists of 2 videos, with the concept revolving around an evil monster spreading itchiness to any and all nearby men, prompting a mecha to save the day with its giant tube of itch medication.

The first part of the strange advertisement:

The conclusion: