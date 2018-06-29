Youkai Watch World Taking After Pokemon Go

The Youkai Watch franchise has attempted to replicate the success of Pokemon Go by creating an augmented reality mobile phone game itself, allowing players to explore the outside world and discover Youkai to capture and then battle with.

Developed by none other than one-hit wonder GungHo, players will initially obtain the more notable Youkai such as Jibanyan before being able to use the search feature to fish for better ones – other features include being able to plant Youkai trees to attract more Youkai and sticking Youkai to other players so that they can visit new areas.

The 5-minute PV:

Even more gameplay footage:

The mobile phone game can be played now.