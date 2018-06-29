World Cup: Japan Booed as “Farce”

Japan’s football team were roundly booed by fans and commentators alike for the questionable way in which they secured qualification for the next round of the tournament.

With a few minutes left in their final game of the current tournament stage, Japan and Poland both knew that the current scoreline, 1-0 in favour of Poland, was beneficial to both. Poland’s elimination was already guaranteed before the match, giving them nothing to win or lose than pride, whilst the Japanese were able to qualify from the group ahead of rivals Senegal by virtue of an obscure rule that uses the number of yellow and red cards given to a team’s players to act as a tie-breaker in the event of teams have an equal record.

Since Japan and Senegal had drawn 2-2 in their match with each other and had both obtained four points, scored four goals and conceded four goals in the first stage of the tournament, the Japanese team was able to progress to the next round ahead of Senegal by virtue of having committed fewer serious infractions.

This state of affairs resulted in the Japanese and Polish teams spending the final stages of their match passing the ball slowly to each other and having a gentle stroll around the pitch; neither fans nor commentators were happy with this. The reaction of the crowd can be heard in the following videos uploaded to Twitter:

Commentators and pundits on such news platforms as the BBC did not hesitate to condemn the “farce” the occurred, whilst former player Phil Neville, whose claim to fame is not even being the best player in his family, thought that the end of the match was “disgraceful”.

Japan will play against Belgium in the next round of the competition.