World Cup: Japan Booed as “Farce”

7 hours ago
40 Comments
by Ayanami

Japan’s football team were roundly booed by fans and commentators alike for the questionable way in which they secured qualification for the next round of the tournament.

With a few minutes left in their final game of the current tournament stage, Japan and Poland both knew that the current scoreline, 1-0 in favour of Poland, was beneficial to both. Poland’s elimination was already guaranteed before the match, giving them nothing to win or lose than pride, whilst the Japanese were able to qualify from the group ahead of rivals Senegal by virtue of an obscure rule that uses the number of yellow and red cards given to a team’s players to act as a tie-breaker in the event of teams have an equal record.

Since Japan and Senegal had drawn 2-2 in their match with each other and had both obtained four points, scored four goals and conceded four goals in the first stage of the tournament, the Japanese team was able to progress to the next round ahead of Senegal by virtue of having committed fewer serious infractions.

This state of affairs resulted in the Japanese and Polish teams spending the final stages of their match passing the ball slowly to each other and having a gentle stroll around the pitch; neither fans nor commentators were happy with this. The reaction of the crowd can be heard in the following videos uploaded to Twitter:

Commentators and pundits on such news platforms as the BBC did not hesitate to condemn the “farce” the occurred, whilst former player Phil Neville, whose claim to fame is not even being the best player in his family, thought that the end of the match was “disgraceful”.

Japan will play against Belgium in the next round of the competition.

    • Anonymous says:

      Yes, there is no reason to try their best and risk injuring a player when their position already is safe. Strategically speaking they made the best choice but it made a boring show for the people watching it.

      • Anonymous says:

        Except it wasn’t. A win by Senegal would mean Japan would have been out of world cup, period – they made it through by fucking sheer luck here.

        You don’t just field your B team against a side that’s hungry for blood with nothing left to lose when your group spot isn’t secured. That’s just fucking dumb.

        ‘Strategically speaking’ ? You don’t even follow the fucking sport enough to know about the rules lmao.

        • Anonymous says:

          On the contrary, Japan didn’t make it simply through fucking sheer luck. The groups round is THREE matches, not one. And the Japanese defeated the best team in the first one. They earned their qualification fair and square.
          Of course, had Senegal scored (by the way, they only needed to tie, it was not necessary to go as far as winning, you who know a lot about the sport), they would’ve been out of the WC. It’s a risk they took. And not only it was a risk worth taking with only 10 minutes to go, but it also payed.

          The only reason some fans were angry about this is because of the fair play rule. But what if Japan had come to the match with one more goal than Senegal? The last 10 minutes would’ve been the same story: if Senegal scored and tied against Colombia, Japan would be out. If Poland scored once more, Japan would be out. The Japanese would’ve done the exact same thing in the last 10 minutes. In fact it’s pretty usual in this kind of competitions.

  • kamehappo says:

    Under current rules this kind can happen. Points between Senegal and Japan were even, goals difference were even, number of goals scored too, you have to decide this with something that has happened in 3 games played. And red and yellow cards was the only thing that was left. Senegal had committed 6 fouls against Japan`s 4.
    Japan still took a risk, Senegal or Poland could have scored under remaining minutes of game, and Japan had been eliminated, but Poland was not interested anymore and Senegal was not able to score, and Japan came through.
    As did my team Sweden with clear numbers.

  • Anonymous says:

    The Japan game highlighted the need to scrap the “Through by disclipinary record” if the 2nd/3rd place teams are tied. They should replace with “Amount of goals scored during the qualifiers” that’s a fairer system and would have had Senegal in the knockout stages.

  • Anonymous says:

    I watched the game and it was basically 15 minutes of Japan standing around passing the ball to each other. They were reluctant to push passed the half way line, it was disgraceful. Poland were happy enough to let them because they were winning.

  • Anonymous says:

    Japan doing this and England losing on purpose to get an easier draw. Didn’t a few teams get in trouble for losing to get an easier draw in the olympics and people called that cheating.

    Why isn’t this called cheating?

    • Anonymous says:

      Actually England didn’t lose on purpose, the team on the pitch was just shit. Both teams played their B teams as they knew the knockout stages were more important and they were already through anyways.

  • Anonymous says:

    Japan’s honorable play and “playing nice” awards them yet again. I can’t really say I can fault either team for cruising along to protect their players, it happens in every sport. In every sport the fans complain just the same because modern professional sports cannot decide whether they are a spectacle or a legitimate professional sport due to the silly amount of money involved.

    Maybe divegrass as a whole should stop with this insane tie game nonsense and have overtime like everyone else to eliminate some of the irrelevant-to-the-game tiebreaker rules.

  • loplop says:

    Screw the BBC. Just another screwed up comment from it’s commentators. Japan just followed the rules as they existed in the situation. What should expected from the same network that that overblown a situation and ending up pretty much killing what was at the time the most popular car show in the world, Top Gear, in 2015.

  • Anonymous says:

    Nonsense, If won won, if lost lost. everyone knew the rules and everyone agreed to obey them, do not come to pretend ignorance. That’s why I challenge one to put Poland in place of Japan in the quarterfinals besides just complaining and crying.

  • Anonymous says:

    I saw the match and I don’t really know the rules of FIFA but to think Japan won because it has something to do with their previous match is a stupid rule imo. They should rely on the current score and nothing else!

    • Anonymous says:

      I will try to explain. There are groups with 4 countries each, they will play against each other and score points according to the results of the matches. The two teams with most points will go to the next step while the other two will go home. In group H Colombia was in first position with 6 points and both Japan and Senegal had 4 points each. As a tie breaker since Japan committed less infractions they got the second place while Senegal got the third place. Since Poland already would go home no matter what both teams just took it easy and made a boring show. Japan didn’t won this match because of something that happened in other games, they scored second place in the group because of what happened in other games.