Ellen Baker Now Teaching in Augmented Reality

Ellen Baker (a 2D teacher who appeared in student textbooks and became wildly popular online) is starring in yet another series of textbooks for children, albeit this time offering commentary through augmented reality and sure to have otaku buying up the books in droves.

Apparently the Tokyo study-aid book series is called “Koukou Nyuushi Youten Zuba Premium!” (Main Points of the High School Entrance Exam Premium) and features Ellen Baker on the cover:

Offering aid for a total of 5 different subjects, those who purchase the books are also given the option to see Ellen Baker in augmented reality; specifics about the augmented reality have not been divulged, but all the books will be available for purchase in August.