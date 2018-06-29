Blogger Murdered Giving Seminar On Resolving Personal Disputes

A prominent Japanese blogger has been murdered by a man who argued with him online, only minutes after giving a seminar on resolving personal disputes.

Japanese blogger Kenichiro Okamoto, going by the name Hagex, was allegedly murdered by a man named Hidemitsu Matsumoto, with whom he had argued online. The tragically ironic incident took place soon after Okamoto delivered a seminar on resolving personal disputes in the Chuo district of Fukuoka city on Sunday evening.

Matsumoto followed Okamoto to the toilets after the seminar, stabbing him repeatedly in the neck and chest and escaping on a bicycle. He confessed to the crime three hours later.

The suspect claimed that he hated the victim and that they had been involved in an ongoing conflict, with Matsumoto creating a new account every time that a previous one was banned. He supposedly had a history of being involved in online disputes.

42-year-old Matsumoto has been described as an hikikomori, although the fact that the murder took place at a seminar suggests that the alleged assailant was at least able to attend to some pressing business outside his room.