Sports fans who attended the Japan-Senegal match of the World Cup have demonstrated camaraderie that transcends the language barrier by singing the legendary opening song to One Piece in unison, a clear indicator of the franchise’s worldwide influence.

A video of the singing was taken by a Twitter-goer:

The opening song, for those unfamiliar:

Some may no doubt be surprised as to how the anime fans could remember the lyrics, considering how ancient the song is…