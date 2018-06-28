Tetsuya Nomura: “Kingdom Hearts III Has Priority Over FFVII Remake”

Director of the Final Fantasy VII remake, Tetsuya Nomura, has – to the dismay of Final Fantasy VII’s hordes of worshipers – explained that the lack of info on the remake is due to Kingdom Hearts III (and other titles) being given priority.

Another interview with Tetsuya Nomura had him showing concerns over the fake news regarding the game’s theorized 2023 launch date (which was initially a joke misconstrued as fact by fans), though he assured that development is going just fine.

He however clarified that the lack of new information is irrelevant to the remake’s current development state and is instead due to Square Enix regarding Kingdom Hearts III and other undisclosed titles as higher priority; the remake of a highly acclaimed RPG touted by numerous gaming websites as the best game of all time apparently not being very important to the company…

Square Enix are searching for the most appropriate time in which to release new info on the remake.