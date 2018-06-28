Nintendo Totally Proud

Despite Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime claiming that Nintendo will steer clear of making political statements, numerous Nintendo employees have been spotted participating in a Pride Parade with the apparent intent of promoting their brand in such notoriously child-friendly environs.

Nintendo Treehouse of America’s Jose Otero and numerous other employees spread on social media that they are participating in the Seattle Pride Parade, additionally using the #PlayitProud hashtag to attract the attention of Nintendo fans on the matter:

The employees wore T-shirts emblazoned with the Nintendo logo and were even accompanied by a banner and a Mustang; naturally there were numerous sites commending Nintendo’s egregious virtue signalling.

According to an interview in 2017, when asked if Nintendo would ever “get political” with their titles, Reggie Fils-Aime responded by saying that political statements are “meant for others to make” and Nintendo merely wants people to have fun and play their games (58:56):