Totoro Catbus Rides Through Streets Of Hiroshima

The famous Catbus from Studio Ghibli’s acclaimed anime film My Neighbour Totoro has been seen riding through the streets of Hiroshima at night.

A twitter user has spotted the Catbus making its night-time rounds in the Naka district of the city of Hiroshima, replete with luminous eyes. Video evidence of the feline transportation device’s existence has been offered:

Sadly, the “Catbus” seems in fact to be a modified bicycle riding on the pavement, and no passengers can be seen through the windows. The “driver” is hidden from view, leading some fans to express hope that Totoro himself might be operating the vehicle.

One kind fan has gone as far as to add music to the experience: