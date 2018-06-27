Top 10 Anime Space Aliens

Characters hailing from space or anywhere outside the world in which a series takes place have been ranked by their popularity, the silent and worshiped Yuuki Nagato somehow being surpassed by another amphibious interstellar traveler…
1. Keroro (Keroro Gunsou)
2. Yuki Nagato (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuutsu)
3. Lum (Urusei Yatsura)
5. Hata Ouji (Gintama)
6. Lala Satalin Deviluke (To Love-Ru)
8. Nyaruko (Haiyore Nyaruko-san)
9. Tomarin (Teekyu!)
10 (tie). Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)
10 (tie). Frieza (Dragon Ball Z)
