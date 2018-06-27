Top 10 Anime Space Aliens

Characters hailing from space or anywhere outside the world in which a series takes place have been ranked by their popularity, the silent and worshiped Yuuki Nagato somehow being surpassed by another amphibious interstellar traveler…

The ranking:

1. Keroro (Keroro Gunsou)

2. Yuki Nagato (Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuutsu)

3. Lum (Urusei Yatsura)

4. Kagura (Gintama)

5. Hata Ouji (Gintama)

6. Lala Satalin Deviluke (To Love-Ru)

7. Elizabeth (Gintama)

8. Nyaruko (Haiyore Nyaruko-san)

9. Tomarin (Teekyu!)

10 (tie). Vegeta (Dragon Ball Z)

10 (tie). Frieza (Dragon Ball Z)

