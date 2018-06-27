KonoSuba Movie Announced

Hilarious fantasy world comedy KonoSuba has obtained an announcement declaring that a movie is on its way, great news for those disappointed by the 2nd season’s early departure with no reveal of a 3rd.

An official tweet announcing the movie:

Additionally there was another tweet announcing a special concert:

The live orchestra concert will take place at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theater on February 3rd and will even have the anime’s main seiyuu cast in attendance.

The movie will maintain its seiyuu cast but Studio Deen has been discarded in exchange for J.C. Staff in regards to animation, future details will be unveiled at a later date.