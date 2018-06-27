Hackers Insert Explicit Avatars Into Super Mario Odyssey

Hackers have been presumed to be the cause of explicit avatars showing up in a new mini-game for Super Mario Odyssey, with child-friendly Nintendo avatars being replaced with whatever indecent depiction trolls intend to thrust into the faces of innocent children.

“Luigi’s Balloon World” was a newly added mini-game to Super Mario Odyssey, but one Reddit user’s experience of it had been “completely destroyed” after discovering that a player’s avatar was somehow obscene (a player’s avatar can be seen on the balloons present in the mini-game).

Presumed to be the work of a hacker or an exploit, the user explained the situation and showed censored versions of the grotesque avatar he saw:

Apparently the game is supposed to show avatars featuring a limited selection of Nintendo characters or the user’s Mii avatars, but some players found a way to make the mini-game utilize a custom uploaded image.

Whether or not Nintendo will actually be bothered to take action against these trolls or the hack/exploit is not yet confirmed.