Grisaia: Phantom Trigger Anime Funded Entirely by Frontwing

A tweet from the president of eroge developer Frontwing, Ryuichiro Yamagawa, has informed the masses that the company provided all the money needed for the Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime to happen, prompting many to show concern for Frontwing’s financial status considering how incredibly expensive animation has become…

The tweet from Ryuichiro Yamagawa:

“This anime is being produced 100% with funding from Frontwing! In addition, we’re investing quite a substantial amount of money to make it; seriously, please give it your support!”

A new PV for the anime adaptation:

The Grisaia: Phantom Trigger anime will debut sometime this year, with animation being handled by Bibury.