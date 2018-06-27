FMA Director: “We Should Get Rid Of 50% Of Anime!”

The director of Full Metal Alchemist has bemoaned the oversupply of anime, saying that no-one would be worse off if only half as much were produced.

Seiji Mizushima, the director of such hits as Full Metal Alchemist and Mobile Suit Gundam 00, has tweeted that there is an excessive supply of anime, and the amount of content being demanded means that studios rarely have enough workers to get the job done properly.

The tweet in question:

“I don’t think anyone would care if only half as much anime were being made. Some directors even have to direct two shows in the same season, which is a really serious workload. There’s an oversupply of content. Fans can’t watch all these shows and there are never enough people in the studio to do a good job. What’s the point in making so much anime? It’d be better to do a proper job by focusing on one series at a time.”

A considerable number of his followers have agreed with the sentiment, saying that it has become hard to keep up with the amount of shows being aired and that there are an increasing amount of generic and forgettable series:

“Quality better than quantity!” “It would be better if there were only half as many! I can only get about six shows finished per season; it was better when a series was 26 to 50 episodes long.” “That’s right, director! Although I’m a viewer, there’s often too much to watch and I get tired and give up. I am afraid it’s bad for both viewers and producers.” “There’s too much to fit into TV schedules and a lot of it has to be broadcast late at night! And there are so many shows that just fade in and out without ever really building a following.”

Over-saturation is often followed by a collapse of the market – anime fans may yet have to suffer through another collapse.