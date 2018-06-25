Top 10 Most Beloved Roles of Ayana Taketatsu

by Rift

The arrival of seiyuu Ayana Taketatsu’s birthday has caused the creation of this ranking, asking voters which of her roles they love the most – a legendary music club anime immediately stealing the top spot…

The ranking:

1. Nakano Azusa (K-ON!)

2. Kousaka Kirino (Ore no Imouto)

3. Leafa (Sword Art Online)

4. Itsuka Kotori (Date A Live)

5. Shidare Hotaru (Dagashi Kashi)

6. Koshimizu Sachiko (IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls)

7. Koizumi-san (Ramen Daisuki Koizumi-san)

8. Yamato (Kantai Collection)

9. Fuu Sawatari (Tamayura)

10 (tie). Aihara Yuzu (Citrus)

10 (tie). Toujou Koneko (High School DxD)

