Top 10 Hottest Long-Haired Anime Guys

9 hours ago
11 Comments
by Rift

Anime males who give off a “beautiful aura” with their long hair have been assorted by popularity, with heartthrobs from numerous shows making an appearance but the red-head from one older series has seized the top spot…

The ranking:

1. Kurama (Yu Yu Hakusho)

2. Katsura Kotarou (Gintama)

3. Sesshomaru (Inuyasha)

4. Yue (Cardcaptor Sakura)

5. Himura Kenshin (Rurouni Kenshin)

6. Fujiwara no Sai (Hikaru no Go)

7. Saotome Alto (Macross Frontier)

8. Byakuya Kuchiki (Bleach)

9. Kanda Yuu (D.Gray-man)

10. Zechs Merquise (Mobile Suit Gundam Wing)

