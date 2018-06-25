Tetsuya Nomura: “The FFVII Remake Was Revealed too Early”

Another interview with Tetsuya Nomura has divulged one of the director’s mistakes (with possibly more to come) regarding the Final Fantasy VII remake as well as Kingdom Hearts III, claiming that the games were “revealed too early” – a very clear sign considering the heavy unrest amongst fans.

According to the interview, Tetsuya Nomura found it difficult to find a time to announce Kingdom Hearts III, possible leaks and fans believing in fake rumors being outcomes the director desperately wanted to avoid:

“The same thing happened with the remake of Final Fantasy 7. I am well aware of the fact that we announced it too early, but even in the industry, word was beginning to spread that we were working on the game, so we just decided not to keep it more secret and officially reveal it.”

Thankfully for Kingdom Hearts fans, information on the game has been steadily coming out in the form of trailers, with Nomura even promising to deliver more in the coming months:

“I’m sure a lot of people will be more surprised by the trailers we’re going to show in the following months than by the ones we’ve shown so far.”

Unfortunately, the much more highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII remake has had absolutely nothing unveiled in the past few months, driving fans into a frenzy and creating a rather volatile situation that the director was likely hoping to avoid…