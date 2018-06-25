Tetsuya Nomura: “The FFVII Remake Was Revealed too Early”

3 hours ago
6 Comments
by Rift

Another interview with Tetsuya Nomura has divulged one of the director’s mistakes (with possibly more to come) regarding the Final Fantasy VII remake as well as Kingdom Hearts III, claiming that the games were “revealed too early” – a very clear sign considering the heavy unrest amongst fans.

According to the interview, Tetsuya Nomura found it difficult to find a time to announce Kingdom Hearts III, possible leaks and fans believing in fake rumors being outcomes the director desperately wanted to avoid:

“The same thing happened with the remake of Final Fantasy 7. I am well aware of the fact that we announced it too early, but even in the industry, word was beginning to spread that we were working on the game, so we just decided not to keep it more secret and officially reveal it.”

Thankfully for Kingdom Hearts fans, information on the game has been steadily coming out in the form of trailers, with Nomura even promising to deliver more in the coming months:

“I’m sure a lot of people will be more surprised by the trailers we’re going to show in the following months than by the ones we’ve shown so far.”

Unfortunately, the much more highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII remake has had absolutely nothing unveiled in the past few months, driving fans into a frenzy and creating a rather volatile situation that the director was likely hoping to avoid…

  • Anonymous says:

    Games really do get announced too early these days.
    People see an announcement, get excited for the game, and they they get pissed when they have to wait years for it to be released, because games take a fuck of a lot of time to actually develop.
    Meanwhile the hype train is a double edged sword, where expectations get blown out of proportion to the extent that they’ll never be met, and the long wait is exacerbated like a watched pot.

    But studios love having gaggles of hyped up fans following their every move, so they’ll just keep doing it.

  • Anonymous says:

    this started when they showed the new opening scene of ff7 on the ps3 and people started to believe they were re making the game but really all it was, was a show case of the graphics of the ps3. so if you think of it that way this goes all the way back to when ps3 was released . personaly i think the game wont be made at least until ps5 because lets face it they are more focused on kingdom hearts probably because of disney’s influence, final fantasy online thats more of a steady flow of income and because ps4 is most likely on its way out and they are stalling waiting out the clock until ps5 comes out then reveal it as an ps5 exclusive that will make people buy the console to play the game so sony has a big stake in this too and since playstation focuses more on exclusives it be the perfect game to launch the ps5 then after profits dry up then port it to pc so there you go i aint expecting it any time soon

    • Anonymous says:

      FF versus 13 looked almost done in PS3 form. They intended it to be part of the FF13 universe, then they did a UTURN and discarded all that and went in a different direction for FF15 while keeping the cast. There’s pictures floating around of the PS3 build of the game.