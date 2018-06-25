Switch Emulators Now Boot Super Mario Odyssey & Disgaea 5

Nintendo Switch emulators are now able to launch some high-profile games, although it will likely be some time before they are genuinely playable.

Developers of the Ryujinx emulator have published a video showing Disgaea 5 going in-game. Graphical errors and an extremely low frame rate mean that the game is not currently playable, although the fact that a non-indie Switch game is being emulated at all is seen as impressive. The developer claims to be using an i7-4790k CPU and an AMD Radeon R9 390X series GPU, so it is possible that slightly higher frame rates could be achieved using more modern hardware.

The group behind “rival” Switch emulator Yuzu now claim to be able to launch 3D platformer Super Mario Odyssey, although video evidence has been less than forthcoming. However, given the added complexity of emulating 3D games, it is likely to take longer before such titles are playable on a PC.

The Switch itself has been capable of emulating other platforms for some time. The famously customisable, if not user-friendly, emulator suite Retroarch has been running on the system for some time, enabling it to emulate such systems as the PlayStation and Nintendo 64: