Overlord Smartphone Game Announced

MMORPG anime Overlord has built enough of a reputation for itself that it is now getting a smartphone game entitled “Overlord Mass for the Dead“, with its website immediately demonstrating that micro-transactions will be present to milk as much cash out of its fanbase as possible.

The official Twitter post announcing the game:

A campaign is also currently underway where players can win a 1/1 scale staff of main character Ainz Ooal Gown; information regarding how simplistic the gameplay will inevitably be has not been provided as of yet.

The 3rd upcoming season of the Overlord anime will commence on July 10th.