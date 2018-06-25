Overlord Smartphone Game Announced

MMORPG anime Overlord has built enough of a reputation for itself that it is now getting a smartphone game entitled “Overlord Mass for the Dead“, with its website immediately demonstrating that micro-transactions will be present to milk as much cash out of its fanbase as possible.

A campaign is also currently underway where players can win a 1/1 scale staff of main character Ainz Ooal Gown; information regarding how simplistic the gameplay will inevitably be has not been provided as of yet.

The 3rd upcoming season of the Overlord anime will commence on July 10th.

