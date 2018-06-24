Switch Hackers Cry Over Nintendo Bans

Nintendo has begun issuing more bans to individuals hacking their Switch console, a development that has taken place after the release of a device that allows users to install and play ROMs on their console.

Known as the “SX Pro”, the device finally allows users to play illegally obtained ROMs on their console – a video promoting the SX Pro:

Apparently Nintendo predicted this technology and invented a new “system-on-chip” known as “Mariko” which will supposedly combat it and is expected to accompany all future Nintendo Switch systems.

The lamentations of one hacker who succumbed to a banned console: