Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind Anime Announced

Lovers of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and its beautiful men and over-the-top hilarity can rejoice as the 5th part of the series, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Golden Wind, will be receiving an anime adaptation.

Series creator Hirohiko Araki unveiled the news at a fan event, though the anime’s official Twitter account also made the announcement:

The series will debut this year in October, though a special screening will take place on July 5th at Tokyo’s Anyerri Hall – westerners attending Anime Expo can also witness this screening on July 7th.