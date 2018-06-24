Dragon Quest Producer: “We’d Remake DQ III But We’re Busy with XII”

An interview with Dragon Quest executive producer Yu Miyake unveiled that he is interested in creating a remake for Dragon Quest III, but has ultimately admitted that he has to continue pushing out mindless sequels to appease the horde…

Square Enix’s 38th annual meeting of stockholders provided this information:

Interviewer: “There’s been plenty of talk about the Final Fantasy VII Remake, but are there any plans for an HD remake of Dragon Quest or Dragon Quest II? I hope it is being considered now that it passed its 30th anniversary.”

Yu Miyake: “I want to do it. After making Dragon Quest XI, I learned that it can be pretty tough to make a full-HD game. Where to concentrate our resources, and such.

We talked about a Dragon Quest III remake about 4 to 5 years ago, but if anything, we should probably make Dragon Quest XII instead [laughs]. There are also other series, and we have a new development line, so perhaps when the timing is right. For now we don’t have any plans [for a Dragon Quest III remake], but there’s still room for consideration.”