Apparel label Mocolle has introduced a new form of stylish swimsuit sure to appeal to shinobi fetishists, with this classy new “kunoichi mizugi” possessing a ninja theme perfect for women who enjoy being both beautiful and deadly.

Available in both small and medium sizes, the kunoichi mizugi has numerous ninja elements in its design:

Pre-orders are available for the swimsuit now via Village Vanguard for ¥8,100 until late July.