The Fate franchise’s foxy female Tamamo no Mae has been dressed up in a police woman outfit for this new cosplay, a desirable combination to be sure and one that may end up spawning some equally lascivious fan-art…
19 Comments
-
1. When you said she had guns, I thought she had muscles. I am sad now.
2. Ten layers of make-up + photoshop = Why?
-
I expected tits to be honest.
Then again this is sancom where board flat is the norm.
-
She’s more look like a Strike Witches cosplayer to me than a Fate Grand Order cosplayer with that uniform.
-
Urge to break the law rising…
-
Nothing is real any more…
-
Tamamo No Boobs
Very cute and I love smaller breasts…but it doesn’t work for this character.
-
Must be difficult moving in that costume otherwise would’ve gotten a livelier Tamamo than this. NEXT!!
-
Jesus… that lack of trigger discipline…
-
And that horrible grip and thumb placement. wouldn’t want any slide bite on those thumbs.
-
Yes, all good muricans know to keep their finger off the trigger until they reach the school.
-
At least until she ends up shooting herself in the head with that ghetto grip.
Fuck you, btw. Go back to the EU where they ban plastic knives for being ‘too dangerous’
-
Miss, I have just the means for you to practice. Now just grab here with both hands.
-
Lol was thinking the same thing. And how’s a 92s “the big guns”? Certainly wasn’t talking about her shall we say natural armament
-
…Tamamo has larger boobs than her?
-
If she’s a police officer, why is she wearing RAF wings?
-
Please arrest me.
Leave a Comment