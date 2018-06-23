Higurashi When They Cry Tsumihoroboshi All About Rena

The 6th chapter of the Higurashi visual novel series has made its way westward thanks to the efforts of MangaGamer, the latest installment providing an assortment of content from humor to cuteness and the usual Higurashi madness…

Higurashi When They Cry Ch.6 Tsumihoroboshi centers around Rena’s perspective of the plot, telling more about her past and family as the chapter starts off rather care-free and comical to ease players into the tragedies, trauma and horrors known to be present in Higurashi…

Those dying to know what happens next in the franchise can purchase Higurashi When They Cry Tsumihoroboshi now.