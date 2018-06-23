E3’s Most Discussed Company: Nintendo

An in-depth study by one group has revealed that Nintendo was the most discussed company on all social media in regards to E3, though whether or not people were saying positive things about them is another matter…

According to Synthesio, Nintendo was 27.5% of all discussions regarding E3, with Sony coming close at 21.1%:

Positive and negative discussion was also a researched factor, with Nintendo being mostly positive – Capcom however had the most positive discussion amongst all other companies:

This will likely come as no surprise considering Nintendo mostly only had Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to advertise at the event…