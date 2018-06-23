China Bans ASMR as “Pornographic”

China has now labeled yet another innocent activity as “pornographic”, this time with China demanding the removal of “ASMR” content from any and all websites behind its great firewall.

An announcement from China’s anti-pornography office demanded websites to “clean up vulgar and pornographic” ASMR content, additionally stating that offenders should be dealt punishment.

According to the statement:

“A large part of ASMR audiences is young people. All internet companies must genuinely fulfill their duties, and increase efforts to clean up websites, implement content review processes, and protect minors from harmful content.”

While YouTubers and those itching to make cash off the trend have indeed seized the opportunity as a way to sneak in low-cut shirts and skimpy outfits to maximize profits, ASMR is not inherently sexual – perhaps only mostly so.

An example of Chinese ASMR:

Chinese sites such as Youku and Bilibili have begun purging ASMR videos from their platforms since the announcement.