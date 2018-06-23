Capcom: “No Resident Evil 2 For Switch!”

Capcom brand manager Mike Lunn has said that Capcom has no current plans to release the Resident Evil 2 remake on the Nintendo Switch, although it will come to PC and Xbox One.

When asked about the possibility of the upcoming Resident Evil 2 remake arriving on the Nintendo Switch, Capcom’s brand manager said that the company has no plans to do so, at least in the immediate future. Instead, they are concentrating on more powerful platforms:

“No, not at this time. We just wanted to focus on PS4, Xbox One, and PC at the moment”

This wording may allow some wiggle room in the more distant future: there is a remote possibility that Resident Evil 2 may be ported to the Nintendo console once PC, PS4 and Xbox One versions have been completely finished. Some journalists have pointed out that Resident Evil 7 has appeared on the Switch, although only in Japan and only by use of a cloud gaming service requiring a subscription.

Resident Evil 2 will be released on PS4, PC and Xbox One on the 25th of January 2019.