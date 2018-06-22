New Gundam Breaker “Sexy But Horrible”

The Gundam Build Fighter series, which revolves around building Gunpla and battling them, has gotten a new game entitled “New Gundam Breaker”, which has been praised for its rather lewd (albeit possibly unintentional) camera angles but negatively criticized in regards to almost everything else…

New Gundam Breaker’s launch trailer:

Some of the truly perverted camera angles as well as a video of them (which may actually be part of a bug):

For a multitude of reasons, the game has been the subject of abysmal reviews on Amazon, from overall lagginess to having “the worst user friendliness” to sluggish movement:

New Gundam Breaker is available in Japan now, the west will be subjected to the game’s many faults on June 22nd.