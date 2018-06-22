IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls VR Concert Lovingly Real

Shinjuku’s VR Zone will soon be hosting yet another IdolMaster concert, projecting the fictional idols on-stage for fans to wildly cheer on; this time with the Cinderella Girls getting a chance to shine as Bandai Namco puts the tickets up for sale.

The concert will consist of cherished idols Shimamura Uzuki, Shibuya Rin and Honda Mio of the New Generations idol group from the game – their rehearsal video:

The “IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls New Generations Brilliant Party!” will take place on July 13th at the “VR Zone Shinjuku”.