IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls VR Concert Lovingly Real

June 22, 2018
4 Comments
by Rift

Shinjuku’s VR Zone will soon be hosting yet another IdolMaster concert, projecting the fictional idols on-stage for fans to wildly cheer on; this time with the Cinderella Girls getting a chance to shine as Bandai Namco puts the tickets up for sale.

The concert will consist of cherished idols Shimamura Uzuki, Shibuya Rin and Honda Mio of the New Generations idol group from the game – their rehearsal video:

The “IdolMaster: Cinderella Girls New Generations Brilliant Party!” will take place on July 13th at the “VR Zone Shinjuku”.

  • Anonymous says:

    I like the glow effects when the lights go down, like how their shoes shine or the trim on their dresses from a effects stand point. I think that makes it look more real when it looks like they “aren’t there” (lights down)

    This stuff is really making progress tech wise, no?

  • Anonymous says:

    Only Uzuki face looks so great, but Rin and Mio faces looks like downgraded (which I’m ok as I’m Uzuki fan).
    Hope that the concert stay there long enough till maybe next year, I don’t think I have chance to go Japan this year. Or please release in Oculus VR!

  • Anonymous says:

    This is somehow surprisingly good in my opinion, sure there are still some things that are noticeable in the video.
    But I wonder if they are really noticeable in a live show.

    Also please someone make an original Idolmaster VR Concert too!, with all “old” Idols and “Jupiter” too!