Foreign Exchange Student Brutalises Japanese Basketball Referee

An unnamed foreign exchange student has shocked Japan by punching a referee during a high school basketball game, leaving the victim needing 10 stitches to treat his wounds.

The 15-year-old student, whose name and nationality have not been released but is rumoured to be Congolese, was representing Miyazaki Prefecture’s Nobeoka High School in a basketball game against Ohori High School from Fukuoka Prefecture, in the semi-finals of an all-Kyushu tournament. With his team 12 points down and 40 seconds left on the clock, the boy assaulted the referee for calling a foul against him, resulting in the victim falling to the floor and suffering cuts to his mouth that required stitches.

The incident was captured in a low-resolution video that was posted on twitter. The boy can be seen going out of his way to assault the referee and the crown reacts with shock and dismay:

The boy’s team immediately forfeited the game, although by the time the assault happened, their loss was inevitable. The team’s eligibility to compete in an all-Japan basketball tournament has now been called into question due to the incident (to say nothing of the practice of dredging up African transfer students solely for the purpose of winning collegiate sports).

Although police have said that the assault was serious enough for the referee to press charges against the assailant, he elected not to do so, saying that the boy had his whole life ahead of him and may come to hate the game of basketball if he is charged with a crime – clearly he has admirable potential for many more brutal assaults still, after all.