A new CD released by Takahashi Youko (who created “A Cruel Angel’s Thesis”) has prompted the creation of a music video for the legendary Evangelion opening song, possibly making for a nostalgic watch from fans wanting to experience the series and its opening once more.

The new music video:

An “Evangelion World Tour” is also being held by Takahashi Youko, which will also boast a live concert in Tokyo on June 30th.