Tachibanakan to Lie Angle has opted for a more romantic and joyful ending rather than one filled to the brim with nude service, sure to be a disappointment for those who just want pure yuri action, which is seemingly a rarity nowadays.
Omake:
STAR FUCKIN’TV BITCHES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
FUCK YOU SEASON 2 BITCHES!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
i think innocent love yuri style would work on boyxgirl aswell. but they always skip the friendpart and go straight on the “road to pork”. Lots of potencial wasted.
i just wish this had longer eps other than that i really enjoyed this yuri series
Yuri is best
Yeah. This is too short, they should just go with 24mins per episode.
i enjoy this cute little yuri ( true yuri are so rare nowaday that even mediocire like this one are a godsend for yuri fan ) but i would have liked more Konomi x Hanabi, iori was just boring … at least for me.
