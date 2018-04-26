Thunder Thighs Chun-Li Cosplay

Muscle idol Reika Saiki has delighted fans of thick-thighed Chun-li with her latest cosplay, which incorporates authentic thunder thighs.

Although it is not unheard of for foreign cosplayers with muscular thighs to cosplay as Chun-li, Japanese cosplayers have generally shown a lack of appropriate thickness whilst playing the strongest woman in the world. Muscular Reika Saiki has attempted to correct this injustice:

Those who wish to see what the rest of the world has to offer in this department may take notice of Tina Nguyen, Julia Vins and Kristina Nicole: