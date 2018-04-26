Hokuto no Ken Body Wash CM As Ridiculous As The Show

Over-the-top action series Hokuto no Ken has become the subject of an equally strange live action CM for men’s body wash, featuring Kenshiro using his martial arts to instead scrub himself down as well as his foes – a ridiculous concept that fans of the ancient franchise may love solely for the humor.

The ludicrous CM:

The collaboration with Rohto’s line of De Ou men’s body wash products naturally contains an iteration of Kenshiro’s classic line and altered lyrics of the anime’s first opening song.