Ghibli Amusement Park Concept Art Revealed

New concept art has been revealed for the upcoming Ghibli amusement park, resulting in much exultation amongst fans of the studio.

The park is to be built near Nagoya, and is set to recreate some of the environments from popular Studio Ghibli films. The entrance to the park is planned to be a partial recreation of Howl’s Moving Castle, complete with steampunk-style elevators. Inside the park itself, customers may be able to enter a full-sized replica of Whisper of the Heart’s Chikyuya antique shop, where they will no doubt be able to be items at an appropriate price. Also planned are a replica of magical delivery girl Kiki’s childhood home and a “Totoro’s Hometown” area in which visitors can visit Mei and Satsuki’s house.

Although it is not confirmed, artwork shows a giant spider similar to that from Princess Mononoke, and a building with “Cat Bus” written on it; this has inevitably led to speculation that guests may be able to ride around the park in a replica of the Cat Bus from My Neighbour Totoro.

The new concept art can be seen below:

Unfortunately, the park is scheduled to open in 2022, so even if the park’s construction is not delayed in any way, it will be some time before fans are able to make pilgrimage.